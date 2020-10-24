Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €490.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) received a €490.00 ($576.47) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:HYQ opened at €435.00 ($511.76) on Thursday. Hypoport SE has a 1 year low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 1 year high of €580.00 ($682.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €510.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €421.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

About Hypoport SE (HYQ.F)

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

