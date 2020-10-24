Unifi (UFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.77). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.60 million. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFI stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Unifi news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 10,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $133,199.80. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $149,638.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $861,682.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,535 shares of company stock worth $302,068. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unifi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

