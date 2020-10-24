FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.40.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,601,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,355,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,735,936.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

