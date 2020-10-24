FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of FBK stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.40.
FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.
About FB Financial
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.