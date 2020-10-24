TCF Financial (TCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect TCF Financial to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts expect TCF Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

