Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $52.46 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

