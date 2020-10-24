HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.
HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
HBT Financial Company Profile
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.