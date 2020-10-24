HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,453 shares of company stock worth $357,957.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

