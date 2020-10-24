HealthStream (HSTM) to Release Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HealthStream stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

