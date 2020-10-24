Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.80 ($33.88).

Shares of Bilfinger SE (GBF.F) stock opened at €18.80 ($22.12) on Thursday. Bilfinger SE has a 12-month low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a 12-month high of €35.32 ($41.55). The stock has a market cap of $757.48 million and a P/E ratio of -12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.83 and its 200-day moving average is €16.48.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

