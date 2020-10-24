Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €34.00 by Baader Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.86 ($35.13).

ETR:DUE opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.85 and a 200-day moving average of €23.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

