Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.29 ($97.99).

FME opened at €68.64 ($80.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is €71.63 and its 200-day moving average is €72.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

