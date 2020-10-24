Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €173.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) received a €173.00 ($203.53) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €156.40 ($184.00).

Shares of RI opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €139.35. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

