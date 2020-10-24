Brenntag (ETR:BNR) PT Set at €56.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Brenntag (ETR:BNR) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of BNR stock opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.01. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €28.68 ($33.74) and a 12-month high of €57.42 ($67.55).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

