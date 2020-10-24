Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €140.00 by UBS Group

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €156.40 ($184.00).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €139.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €139.35. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

