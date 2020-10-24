Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €141.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €156.40 ($184.00).

Get Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) alerts:

RI stock opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €139.01 and its 200-day moving average is €139.35.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.