Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €73.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

EPA AIR opened at €68.03 ($80.04) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.80. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

