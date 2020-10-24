Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.41. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.08). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

