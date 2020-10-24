SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 99.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $520.91 million and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

