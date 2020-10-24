STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Get STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.11. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.