STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.11. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

About STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Analyst Recommendations for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM)

