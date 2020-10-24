Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.38 ($126.33).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €95.65. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

