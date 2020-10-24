STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.76 and a 200 day moving average of €24.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

