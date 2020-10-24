Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$21.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 176.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -43.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total transaction of C$341,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,109,413.44. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.47, for a total value of C$50,663.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,105 shares in the company, valued at C$875,334.35.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

