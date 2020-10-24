Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €83.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.68% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €107.38 ($126.33).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €110.20 ($129.65) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.65.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

