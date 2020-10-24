Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Set at C$4.35 by Pi Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) has been assigned a C$4.35 target price by Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:AMX opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.73. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.98.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, primarily explores for gold properties in Canada. It also focuses on base metal exploration. The company's principal projects include the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; the Eastmain River gold properties, which consists of 135 claims covering an area of 7,102 hectares located in Baie James, Quebec; and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares area situated in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.