Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) PT Set at C$4.35 by Pi Financial

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) has been assigned a C$4.35 target price by Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s current price.
Shares of CVE:AMX opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $214.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.73. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$3.98.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.