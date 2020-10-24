UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.39 ($34.58).

Vivendi stock opened at €25.43 ($29.92) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.56.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

