MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

