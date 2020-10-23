Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.