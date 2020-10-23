The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Shares of PG stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.