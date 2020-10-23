Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

