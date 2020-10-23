MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 2,815 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in State Street were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

