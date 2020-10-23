MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.51 billion, a PE ratio of -205.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average is $118.83. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.