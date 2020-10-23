The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

PG stock opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $352.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

