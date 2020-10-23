Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 7,529 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2,588.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,071,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

