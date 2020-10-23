Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $615.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $485.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.62 and its 200 day moving average is $468.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 52-week low of $266.63 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

