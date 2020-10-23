Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi Acquires 1,429 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $63,361.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.53 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Sunday, July 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 176 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $8,490.24.

On Thursday, October 8th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 12th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 6th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 20th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

NYSE MS opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 20.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

