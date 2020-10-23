Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi Sells 1,495 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,495 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $82,150.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.53 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Sunday, July 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 176 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $8,490.24.

On Thursday, October 8th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 12th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 6th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 20th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

NYSE:MS opened at $51.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 230.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 873,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 609,747 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 597,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after buying an additional 286,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 106.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 90.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.