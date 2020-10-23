Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,507 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,377,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $375,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 43,930 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.0% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 35,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,625.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average of $197.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

