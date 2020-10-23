Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,625.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

