Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after buying an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $214.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,625.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

