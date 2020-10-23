Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 56,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,625.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

