Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,142 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,634 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 56,609 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,008 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,625.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

