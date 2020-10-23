Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 292.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 482,300 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 74.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,236,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 529,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.38 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

