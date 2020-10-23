Trellus Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trellus Management Company LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after buying an additional 592,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.74, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

