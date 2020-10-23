Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TXN. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

