Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $214.89 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,625.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

