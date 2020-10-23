BMO Capital Markets Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $178.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.37.

NYSE PPG opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $138.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

