MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 49.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

