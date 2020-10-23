MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.25 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

