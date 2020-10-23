Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $76.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -207.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $3.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.