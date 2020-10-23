MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 14,468 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 289,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,040. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

