PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $155.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PPG. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.37.

PPG opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

